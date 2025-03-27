Warrendale Wagyu signs long-term contract with supermarket chain Aldi
As part of the agreement, Aldi will become the biggest seller of British wagyu steaks in the UK, making the product available in stores nationwide.
A spokesman said: “The supermarket expects to sell 2.5 million British wagyu steaks a year once the roll out is complete later this year.
“The new contract is worth around £320m over the next five years and ensures greater financial security for Warrendale Wagyu and the 800 British farmers within its supply chain.”
Jim Bloom, Founder of Warrendale Wagyu, said: “We’ve worked with farmers across the UK to produce top-quality British wagyu steaks, but this is a huge milestone as we gear up to supply Aldi stores nationwide.
“We’re grateful for the long-term relationship we have with Aldi and its continued belief and investment in our business and the British farming industry as a whole.”
Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, added: “Our award-winning British wagyu steaks are popular with shoppers and it’s exciting that we’ll soon be able to offer these products in all our stores across the country.
“This contract is just one of the long-term partnerships we’ve invested in as part of our commitment to British farming and providing our customers with British products.”
