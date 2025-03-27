Warrendale Wagyu signs long-term contract with supermarket chain Aldi

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the agreement, Aldi will become the biggest seller of British wagyu steaks in the UK, making the product available in stores nationwide.

A spokesman said: “The supermarket expects to sell 2.5 million British wagyu steaks a year once the roll out is complete later this year.

“The new contract is worth around £320m over the next five years and ensures greater financial security for Warrendale Wagyu and the 800 British farmers within its supply chain.”

Yorkshire family business Warrendale Wagyu has signed a new long-term contract with the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, Aldi. (Photo supplied on behalf of Warrendale Wagyu/Aldi)

Jim Bloom, Founder of Warrendale Wagyu, said: “We’ve worked with farmers across the UK to produce top-quality British wagyu steaks, but this is a huge milestone as we gear up to supply Aldi stores nationwide.

“We’re grateful for the long-term relationship we have with Aldi and its continued belief and investment in our business and the British farming industry as a whole.”

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, added: “Our award-winning British wagyu steaks are popular with shoppers and it’s exciting that we’ll soon be able to offer these products in all our stores across the country.