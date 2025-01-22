Watchdog boss stepped down over ‘different approach’, says Chancellor

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Reeves told an audience in Davos, Switzerland, that Marcus Bokkerink believed he needed to “make way for somebody who does share the mission” of the Labour Government.

He left his position at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) earlier this week and will be replaced by former country manager of Amazon UK Doug Gurr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, ministers stressed on Wednesday that the organisation’s independence will stay “intact”.

Library image of The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. ( Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

The Government has demanded that regulators, including the CMA, prioritise supporting growth as well as regulatory responsibilities.

Ms Reeves and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds called bosses of UK regulators to Downing Street last week to spell out their strategies in order to drive growth.

The Financial Times reported that they raised concerns over the CMA’s approach to sectors they believe are key for driving growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in Davos hours after Mr Bokkerink’s departure, Ms Reeves said: “Now, of course, the regulators are independent, and the chair of the CMA decided to step down, but he recognised that this Government have got a different strategic approach when it comes to regulation.

“He recognised it was time for him to move on and make way for somebody who does share the mission and the strategic direction that this Government are taking.”

In recent days, the Chancellor has received letters outlining plans from regulatory bodies.

She added: “I’ve got to say, the responses we’ve had, a lot of them have been incredibly positive about things that they can do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The change in leadership at the CMA follows criticism of the watchdog, including from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, after businesses complained it intervenes too much in deals.

At an investment summit in October, Sir Keir said the Government “will make sure that every regulator in this country, especially our economic and competition regulators, takes growth as seriously as this room does”.

Last week, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was among regulators to tell Government it will “take greater risks” to support its drive for more economic growth.