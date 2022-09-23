Watchdog could push through Morrisons’ rescue takeover of convenience chain McColl’s
The competition watchdog has indicated it could push through Morrisons’ rescue takeover of convenience chain McColl’s after the supermarket firm offered undertakings to address competition concerns.
Earlier this month, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) raised concerns over 35 locations where it saw the potential for reduced competition between McColl’s, Morrisons and Motor Fuel Group – which is owned by Morrisons’ parent firm – stores. The CMA said: “Morrisons offered undertakings to the CMA, which involve divesting convenience stores.
“The CMA considers that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by Morrisons, or a modified version of them, might be accepted by the CMA under the Enterprise Act 2002.”