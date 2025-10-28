'We are becoming a more agile, focused bank': HSBC announces drop in quarterly profits

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HSBC reported pre-tax profits of $7.3bn (£5.5bn) for the third quarter – a drop of $1.2bn (£898m) on the same period 12 months ago.

The announcement comes a day after the banking giant revealed it will set aside $1.1bn (£826m) following a court ruling related to a long-running lawsuit brought by investors who lost money in Bernard Madoff’s investment fraud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British lender said the drop in profits compared to 2024 “reflected an increase in operating expenses” during the third quarter which included legal provisions of $1.4bn (£1.04bn), the bulk of which was related to the Madoff lawsuit.

HSBC reported pre-tax profits of 7.3 billion US dollars (£5.5 billion) for the third quarter - a drop of 1.2 billion US dollars (£898 million) on the same period 12 months ago ( Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Profits after tax also fell $1.2bn (£898m) to $5.5bn (£4.1bn) for the third quarter.

Group chief executive Georges Elhedery said the bank remained “fully focused on helping our customers navigate new economic realities”.

He said: “We are becoming a simple, more agile, focused bank, built on our core strengths. The intent with which we are executing our strategy is reflected in our performance this quarter, despite taking legal provisions related to historical matters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The provision to set aside money for Madoff investors came after the bank lost part of an appeal in a Luxembourg court ruling last Friday.

It follows a case brought by Herald Fund SPC, which in 2009 sued HSBC Securities Services Luxembourg (HSSL), claiming losses of cash and securities linked to Madoff’s Ponzi scheme, which was one of the largest financial scandals in history.

Last week, the Luxembourg Court of Cassation rejected HSSL’s appeal on Herald’s securities restitution claim, but upheld its appeal concerning the cash restitution claim.

HSSL now plans to pursue a second appeal before the Luxembourg Court of Appeal to contest the amount it may be required to pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madoff, who died in prison in 2021, admitted in 2009 to defrauding thousands of investors of around $65bn US dollars (£48.8bn).

Various HSBC companies had been named as defendants in lawsuits arising out of the Madoff fraud scandal.

Herald Fund SPC is a European fund that put money into Madoff investment funds, for which HSBC’s Luxembourg securities arm, HSSL, was the custodian.

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “The numbers are messy given recent provision and acquisition announcements, but underneath the bonnet there are many signs of comfort leading to the conclusion that HSBC is comfortably able to forge ahead with its growth ambitions."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For all the noise, there is also evidence of growing success for its strategic plan, which is significant but simple. Whereas HSBC had been moving towards becoming a business with a slavish reliance on interest rate movements and levels, the revised and increasing focus on the growth in affluent wealth, especially in Asia, is key to the new offering.”