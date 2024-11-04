‘We are custodians of the countryside’: Tesco forms new partnership with dairy suppliers to improve sustainability

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group has come together to launch the Future Dairy Partnership, which it described as a “farmer-led” partnership aimed at uniting the dairy industry to “accelerate reduction of emissions, farm in harmony with nature and commit to higher animal welfare standards”.

Tesco, Arla and Müller have pledged to bring together organisations from across the dairy industry to reduce on-farm emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

Ashwin Prasad, chief commercial officer at Tesco, said: “We’ve been playing a leading role in transitioning to a low carbon agriculture sector for some time, through the close long-term partnerships we have with our Tesco Sustainable Dairy Group (TSDG) farmers. The group has pioneered groundbreaking work on a number of areas, including animal welfare improvements, carbon foot-printing and introducing innovations such as methane reducing additives.

Tesco has partnered with Arla and Müller UK & Ireland to improve sustainability in the dairy industry. Photo: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

“What’s clear is that to achieve our stretching climate and nature goals, we must work together as an industry to implement transformational improvements at pace, so we’re delighted to be partnering with Arla and Muller on this project. It’s critical we continue to ensure farmers play a pivotal role in this work, and we look forward to working with them as the work of the partnership is established.”

All 400 of Tesco’s TSDG farmers across the UK will be part of the initiative. The group also plans to broaden the partnership by reaching out to other organisations across the dairy industry for input and support.

Farmers that supply Tesco are being consulted on the programme.

The partnership will include on farm projects, such as the trial and roll-out of methane-reducing feed additives, as well as exploring new levers through a dedicated farmer focus group.

An industry-wide report will also be produced to highlight the pathway to more sustainable dairy and the innovation and financial support needed across the agriculture sector to achieve this ambition.