"We are delighted": Jet2 staff in line for £58m payout after company share scheme soars

More than 5,700 Jet2 workers are in line for a collective payout of over £58m from a company share scheme.
By Chris Burn
Published 6th Oct 2025, 11:18 BST

The Leeds-headquartered form launched a ShareSave scheme in 2022 which matured on October 1.

The scheme gave employees the opportunity to buy shares at a discounted price of £7.66 each. The shares have since risen in value by 84 per cent.

A colleague who had invested the average £227 a month in the three-year scheme stands to make a gain of approximately £6,922 from their £8,172 investment.

Jet2 has launched share schemes for employees, with the first version maturing at the start of this month. Picture: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

Three further ShareSave schemes have been launched by Jet2, with more than 8,900 workers enrolled.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2 plc said: “We continue to grow and succeed by focusing on a simple philosophy of People, Service, Profits and we are delighted that our hard-working colleagues can share in the success that they helped create.

"Their passion and tireless dedication to delivering industry-leading levels of customer service is what drives our continued success, so we are incredibly pleased to see that effort rewarded through our ShareSave scheme.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

