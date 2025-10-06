"We are delighted": Jet2 staff in line for £58m payout after company share scheme soars
The Leeds-headquartered form launched a ShareSave scheme in 2022 which matured on October 1.
The scheme gave employees the opportunity to buy shares at a discounted price of £7.66 each. The shares have since risen in value by 84 per cent.
A colleague who had invested the average £227 a month in the three-year scheme stands to make a gain of approximately £6,922 from their £8,172 investment.
Three further ShareSave schemes have been launched by Jet2, with more than 8,900 workers enrolled.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2 plc said: “We continue to grow and succeed by focusing on a simple philosophy of People, Service, Profits and we are delighted that our hard-working colleagues can share in the success that they helped create.
"Their passion and tireless dedication to delivering industry-leading levels of customer service is what drives our continued success, so we are incredibly pleased to see that effort rewarded through our ShareSave scheme.”