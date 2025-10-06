Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds-headquartered form launched a ShareSave scheme in 2022 which matured on October 1.

The scheme gave employees the opportunity to buy shares at a discounted price of £7.66 each. The shares have since risen in value by 84 per cent.

A colleague who had invested the average £227 a month in the three-year scheme stands to make a gain of approximately £6,922 from their £8,172 investment.

Jet2 has launched share schemes for employees, with the first version maturing at the start of this month. Picture: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

Three further ShareSave schemes have been launched by Jet2, with more than 8,900 workers enrolled.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2 plc said: “We continue to grow and succeed by focusing on a simple philosophy of People, Service, Profits and we are delighted that our hard-working colleagues can share in the success that they helped create.