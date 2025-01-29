'We are delighted': Marks & Spencer to expand Ripon retail park foodhall with Next opening neighbouring store

A new Next store is to open in Ripon on a retail park as Marks & Spencer expands its Foodhall on the same site.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M&S is increasing the size of its store on the St Michael’s Retail Park development by an extra 5,000 sq ft to take it to 16,000 sq ft in total.

Next is to open a new clothing store covering 8,000 sq ft in an adjoining building.

Both stores will be fully open in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next is moving in next to Marks & Spencer

It means that the retail park, which was completed in 2020 and is run by Commercial Development Projects and Rothstone Estates, is now fully let.

Mark Rothery of Rothstone Estates, said it was positive that the site is now on course to be fully occupied in the coming months.

“For reasons out of our control, it has been a longer process than anticipated to complete the development and finalise the line up, but we are delighted to have secured lettings of the remaining space to such prestigious retailers.

"We are eagerly anticipating M&S and Next both fully open and trading this summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Smith, Property Director for M&S, said: "We’re delighted to be expanding our M&S Foodhall in Ripon so we can offer customers even more of our M&S Food range.

"The newly enhanced store will feature a larger in-store bakery, an expanded flower range and a brand new cheese barge featuring Yorkshire Blue.

"Customers can enjoy more seasonal fruit and veg on offer from our Select Farm partners, more of our signature Collection wines and more of our Dropped & Locked products delivering great value with an M&S difference.

“The store will remain open while we make these improvements and we look forward to completing the renewal later this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Greenhalgh of Lamb & Swift Commercial, letting agent for CDP and Rothstone, added: “St Michael’s Retail Park provides the only modern, large format retail space with free car parking in Ripon and has consistently generated interest from national retailers.

"Indeed, only delays in the planning and development process have prevented the scheme from being fully let and trading before now.

"We are delighted to have secured market-leading retailers in their respective sectors in M&S and Next for all the space.

"The scheme will look fantastic come the summer and I wish M&S and Next all the best.”