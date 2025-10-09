'We can’t wait for fans to see our sports kits': Kitlocker secures funding from HSBC UK

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kitlocker, a designer and supplier of bespoke kits to amateur sports teams, universities, colleges, and schools since 2005, has operated primarily as an e-commerce business.

A £2m funding package from HSBC UK will enable the company to start working with professional football clubs such as AFC Wimbledon, Carlisle United, Grimsby Town, and Cambridge United.

The company is also using HSBC UK funding to improve its warehouse operations through the installation of new robotic distribution lines, ensuring it can fulfil higher volumes of orders more efficiently.

A Sheffield-based sports apparel supplier is set for UK expansion with the support of a seven-figure funding package from HSBC UK. (Photo supplied on behalf of HSBC)

Kitlocker’s move into the professional sports market will see it supply both on-pitch kit and merchandise for club shops. The business is also helping to reintroduce sporting brands to the UK market, such as Lotto in football and Samurai in rugby.

A spokesman said: “As the business delivers this expansion plan, turnover is forecast to reach £27m in 2025, with projections to grow to £30m by March 2026.”

Vickie Clarke Brown, Financial Director at Kitlocker, said: “HSBC UK’s support comes at a very exciting time for Kitlocker. Our growth ambitions have taken us into the professional sports market, which requires significant investment.

"This funding allows us to build on the rich legacy of recreating memorable sporting kits, while introducing fresh designs that we can’t wait for players and fans to see.

"It also enables us to strengthen relationships with our suppliers, offer greater flexibility to our customers, and continue delivering the exceptional service we’re known for.”

Daniel Wilson, Deputy Head of Corporate Banking, added: “Kitlocker is a unique, fast-growing business with a clear strategy for expansion into new markets.

"These are exactly the types of businesses HSBC UK is keen to support.

"By offering a funding solution that supports growth ambitions while accommodating the demands of customers, we’re excited to see how this move into the professional market will further enhance the growth of the business.”

Founded in 2005 by two graduates from Sheffield University, Kitlocker has established itself in the sportswear market, supporting education, grassroots sport, semi-professional sport, national governing bodies, and online retail providers.