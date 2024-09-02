‘We can’t wait to see what the future holds’: Rotherham-based printer celebrates 15 years in business
The company, which claims to be the UK’s largest online printer, has this year invested over £6m in state-of-the-art machinery at its Factory in Manvers, Rotherham.
The company also recently overhauled its website, developing an innovative “product builder” tool to give customers a visual representation of how their products will look prior to purchasing.
Adam Carnell and James Kinsella, Founders of instantprint, said in a joint statement: “Celebrating our 15th anniversary is such an exciting time for us here at instantprint.
“We both think back to when we first started out with just two members of staff in a tiny office in Newcastle. Now, we’re the UK’s largest online printer, fulfilling thousands of jobs each day. It’s such a monumental milestone for us and we couldn’t be prouder of our team and of course, our customers who have helped get us to this point.
“We can’t wait to share what the future holds for instantprint.”
Initially founded in 2009, the company last year celebrated reaching the milestone of one million customers.
This year, the business won the South Yorkshire Regional Awards eCommerce Business of the Year title at the Business Awards UK. The company also won the South Yorkshire Regional Awards, eCommerce Transformation Excellence award at the Business Awards UK.
The firm has also been shortlisted for a further six awards this year, including Net Zero Champion at the Engineering & Manufacturing Awards.
