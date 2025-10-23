'We continued to outperform in developed markets': Unilever reveals stronger than expected sales

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Improving consumer demand in North America and increased pricing helped boost sales over the third quarter of 2025.

Nevertheless, the Dove and Marmite maker saw total turnover decline for the period after a drag from currency exchange rates and the sale of brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said turnover fell 3.5 per cent to 14.7bn euros (£12.8bn) over the third quarter of 2025, compared with a year earlier.

Consumer goods giant Unilever has revealed stronger than expected underlying sales over the past three months as it prepares to spin off its ice cream business. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

This was linked to a 6.1 per cent decline from currency fluctuations and a 1 per cent decline caused by its disposals, such as The Vegetarian Butcher.

However, it said underlying sales growth was 3.9 per cent year-on-year, amid a boost from its beauty and personal care brands.

It added that sales volumes across the group were 1.5 per cent higher, with underlying growth also supported by increased pricing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beauty and wellbeing sales accelerated to 5.1 per cent over the quarter, including a 2.7 per cent rise in prices.

Unilever said this included strong sales of Dove hair products, Vaseline, Liquid IV and Nutrafol.

Meanwhile, Cif and Domestos both reported double digit growth within the group’s home care business.

Elsewhere, underlying food sales grew by 3.4 per cent, including a 2.1 per cent rise in pricing, as Hellmann’s reported positive sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fernando Fernandez, chief executive of Unilever, said: “We continued to outperform in developed markets in the third quarter, led by our strong innovation programme, and, following decisive interventions, stepped up our emerging markets performance with a return to growth in Indonesia and China.

“Our performance excluding ice cream showed good sequential improvement, with a step up in volume growth.”

Bosses said the company is still on track to complete the demerger of its ice cream business, which makes brands such as Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s, by the end of the year.

It comes despite the company warning earlier this week that the current US federal government shutdown has delayed the demerger process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had originally planned to float the Magnum ice cream company next month, with a primary listing in Amsterdam and secondary listings in New York and the UK.

Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Unilever delivered a solid third-quarter performance, with 4 per cent sales growth in the period, landing the consumer goods company in the middle of its full-year target range.