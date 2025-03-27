We must act now to secure a better future for Yorkshire’s water: Nicola Shaw

We know people want better from us at Yorkshire Water. Customers and communities across Yorkshire deserve cleaner rivers, better service, and a water system that is reliable and resilient.

We recognise the challenges, and we know we need to do more. Last week, you may have seen that we have apologised again for our past underperformance. I know we’re moving forward in the right direction now – even if there may be ups and downs along the way.

This year marks a turning point. Investment in Yorkshire’s water system is beginning to make a real difference, and we’re accelerating efforts to tackle the issues that matter most to our customers. New data on storm overflows shows genuine progress in reducing discharges and improving water quality. This reflects the hard work of our teams and targeted investment to upgrade our infrastructure.

We’ve already delivered improvements at over a hundred overflows and we’re ramping up even more from April with £1.5 billion being spent over the next five years. We agreed with Ofwat last week to put an additional £36 million into our combined sewer overflow reduction programme. While we know there is still a long way to go, the direction of travel is clear: investment is working.

We’re pushing forward with our most ambitious investment programme yet. Between 2025 and 2030, we will spend £8.3 billion upgrading Yorkshire’s water system. This will help ensure our water system is fit for the future, protecting river health, improving resilience, and delivering the service customers expect.

But investment alone isn’t enough. The way decisions are made about Yorkshire’s water needs to change. Currently, the vast majority of our plans are specified by national regulators, which means we have limited control over the direction of investment. While we did consult the public on our plans, the reality is that the influence of our communities has been restricted to the margins, with the key decisions being made at a national level. This approach doesn’t take enough account of what’s right for Yorkshire.

Yorkshire’s future should be shaped by those who know it best. Our leaders – mayors, councils, businesses, environmental groups, and water experts – should have a much greater say in how water is managed. They understand where investment is needed most and the solutions that will have the biggest impact. This kind of regional collaboration delivers real results, and we want to see lots more examples like this across Yorkshire in the next five years.

The Government’s review of water regulation being carried out by Sir Jon Cunliffe is a once in a generation opportunity for change. The stakes for the review couldn’t be higher. Climate change, population growth, and ageing infrastructure mean we need to plan for the future now. We need a bold, forward-thinking approach.

That’s why we’ll be suggesting major changes to the way decisions about water are taken, so that Yorkshire has more control over its water future and so that investment delivers the greatest impact for communities and the environment. We believe it is time for Yorkshire to step forward and ask for a much greater say in how Yorkshire’s money gets invested, and we hope leaders and organisations across the county will join us in making the case for change.