'We need more women in senior roles': New networking group planned after Made Smarter roundtable

A NETWORKING group for women working in manufacturing in North Yorkshire is set to be established after a major business event highlighted the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

The event, organised by The Yorkshire Post and Made Smarter Yorkshire & Humber, focused on the urgent need to encourage more girls and young women to take up careers in manufacturing, at a time when many companies are facing skills shortages. Jessica Armitage, programme manager, Made Smarter Yorkshire & Humber said employers could make a difference by ensuring workplaces are female friendly. She told the event, which was held in the Grand Hotel in York: "It can be easy for men who run businesses to not consider providing facilities for women. We need more understanding of what women's needs are in senior leadership so we can make sure workspaces are created with women in mind.

"It's things like making sure there's lighting in the car park if women are working the night shift, considering where the local bus stops are or arranging for a car share programme or facilitating women's support networks.

"Small things like that can go a long way,’’ she added. “Representation in business is so important. You want to see women in senior positions in a business where you apply for a job. You also want to know that it's a safe space to work in."

Ms Armitage also highlighted the role that education and training providers can play in supporting manufacturing.

"In West Yorkshire the Textile Centre of Excellence has worked with local textile businesses and asked them what they were missing from a skills perspective. They have facilitated courses around local business requirements. That seems to have worked really well. Skills needs to be focused on where the needs are in industry. We need to move away from the ‘Peaky Blinders’ view of manufacturing. Manufacturing is a clean and innovative industry. "

Astrid Wynne, head of sustainability AI and automation, at Techbuyer Europe, told the roundtable: “We know there's a disconnect between the teaching of computer science and what actually happens on the computer hardware. A lot of the teaching is all about code.

"We have computer science graduates who know very little about how a server works; how to build a server and all the creativity that goes with it. Our guys know that because they learn it on the job. If we could put those two channels into our education system, it could be really powerful. If you know what a stick of RAM looks and feels like - and how you use it to build a computer - then the theory you learn on computers makes more sense. Another important quality is the ability to ask questions about how computers make decisions, what they base assumptions on, and what the limitations are,’’ she added. "Having a human working with the algorithms, to correct errors and bias, is what will allow us to harness these new tools in the right way and protect us from the potential nightmare of AI."

She said the Trump administration's approach to diversity and the environment in the US was having a knock-on effect on sustainability because of the impact on corporate net zero plans.

Ms Wynne added: "Whereas before companies were making investment decisions that were based on environmental issues like net zero targets, and diversity metrics at board level, in many US states they are not allowed to make investment decisions on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria, which has a knock-on effect on what everyone else is doing.

"We've got a tariff culture and everyone is worried about that. European Commission directives about Corporate Social Responsibility targets have been watered down. There has been some pushback from some companies, but they are outliers and it becomes more of a conflict which makes people more worried. It becomes part of a wider conflict over culture with an ESG movement and an anti-ESG movement that is aligned with the left and right respectively.”

