"We will need to be told why": MPs react as Post Offices in Yorkshire face closure

MPs have reacted to the news that two Post Offices in Hull & East Yorkshire face closure.

Post Office has released a list of 115 branches that could soon close. The list includes Bransholme Post Office, in North Point Shopping Centre and Bridlington Post Office, in Quay Road.

The Bransholme Post Office falls within the Hull North and Cottingham constituency which is represented by Dame Diana Johnson MP in Parliament. Reacting to the news that the Post Office is now facing closure, the MP said: “Post Office branches are an integral part of the communities they serve, whether that be in Bransholme or across the country. As with the cuts to bank branches or BBC local radio, it always seems to be people living in the most deprived communities that risk getting left behind.

“The new government recognises the importance of Post Offices in communities and I know Ministers will continue to work closely with the Post Office as they develop their transformation plan.

“But in the meantime, I expect the Post Office to fully engage and consult with unions, sub-postmasters and all interested parties as they develop their proposals. We will need to be told why the Post Office have chosen Bransholme for closure and what the Post Office plan to do to protect local access to the services currently provided in the branch, perhaps through franchised post offices and the new banking hubs.”

Charlie Dewhirst represents the Bridlington and the Wolds in Parliament. Following the news that the Bridlington Post Office has been included on the list of vulnerable branches, Mr Dewhirst said: “With recent closures of bank branches in Bridlington the Post Office has become a key lifeline for residents, allowing them to access banking, benefits or pension services. Services my constituents rely on. Today’s announcement provides little reassurance for Bridlington residents who depend on this support – I acknowledge people’s habits have shifted over the past 20 years to more online use however the number of Crown branches has only gone in one direction and that is down.