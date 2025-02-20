Wealth management specialist Julius Baer moves to Globe Point in Leeds

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julius Baer, is taking 2,255 sq ft at CEG’s Globe Point development in Leeds on a 10-year lease. It was previously based in Platform on New Station Street in Leeds.

CEG delivered Globe Point in 2022 as the first phase of its Temple development within the Leeds South Bank.

Grace Lewis, investment manager at CEG, said: “Julius Baer shares CEG’s sustainability commitments and Globe Point ticks all the right boxes.

“It’s great to welcome the Julius Baer team to this thriving business community. Globe Point is now almost fully let with one floor available, along with part of the first floor.”