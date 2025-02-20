Wealth management specialist Julius Baer moves to Globe Point in Leeds
Julius Baer, is taking 2,255 sq ft at CEG’s Globe Point development in Leeds on a 10-year lease. It was previously based in Platform on New Station Street in Leeds.
CEG delivered Globe Point in 2022 as the first phase of its Temple development within the Leeds South Bank.
Grace Lewis, investment manager at CEG, said: “Julius Baer shares CEG’s sustainability commitments and Globe Point ticks all the right boxes.
“It’s great to welcome the Julius Baer team to this thriving business community. Globe Point is now almost fully let with one floor available, along with part of the first floor.”
Harry Finney, from Fox Lloyd Jones, said: “We are delighted to have secured yet another high-profile occupier at Globe Point. This milestone reflects the continued appeal of Globe Point."
