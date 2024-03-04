Wealth manager Brown Shipley strengthens Leeds office to support strategic growth

Brown Shipley has strengthened its office in the county by hiring two client advisers to join the team led by Mark Flynn, who is head of operations in Edinburgh and Leeds.

A spokesman said the appointment of Lisa Morrison and Amir Bayram, who join Brown Shipley’s Leeds team, followed the recent promotion of Tom Fleming to the role of Leeds-based client adviser.

Ms Morrison joins from UBS Wealth Management, where she worked as a client adviser for the previous eight years, providing tailored advice to meet the wealth management needs of high net worth individuals and their families. Earlier, she held various advisory and relationship management positions at the Bank of Ireland and Anglo Irish Bank.

Mark Flynn, Head of Edinburgh and Leeds at Brown Shipley (Photo supplied by Brown Shipley)

Mr Bayram joins Brown Shipley from Royal Bank of Canada, where he served as a relationship manager for the previous five years.

Mr Flynn said clients in Yorkshire were feeling "very bullish" about the future despite the recent economic uncertainty as they displayed pragmatism and realism.

He said Wellington Place, the new business district where Brown Shipley has its office in Leeds, is very similar to Spinningfields, which has grown to become the financial heart of Manchester.

He told The Yorkshire Post that Brown Shipley has a very broad church of clients but most of them are self-made entrepreneurs.

He added: “One of the things I've learned during my time in Yorkshire is the adaptability of business people here, and their determination to give something back."

Calum Brewster, the CEO of Brown Shipley said: “We are very pleased to welcome Lisa and Amir to Brown Shipley as we continue to expand our commitment to Leeds and Yorkshire.

"Both bring extensive experience advising high net worth clients, entrepreneurs and business owners.

"They will be integral in supporting our strategic growth and focus on ensuring we best meet each client’s wealth management needs.”

Brown Shipley’s parent company is Quintet Private Bank, which heads a major European network of private banks and wealth managers.

During a trip to Leeds, Daniele Antonucci, the Chief Investment Officer of Quintet Private Bank, said that the worst fears of a deep recession have not been realised and there were signs the economy was entering a period of greater stability.

He stressed that the labour market was tight in the UK and the US, with some sectors such as hospitality facing staff shortages as they found it hard to hire the right staff.

Mr Antonucci added: "Consumer confidence and business confidence is getting a little bit better on the basis of anticipated interest rate decreases.

"Inflation has started to come down and the market is pricing in a number of interest rate cuts. The most likely scenario is that bank rate will fall by one per cent to 4.25 per cent by the end of this year."

Quintet signed a partnership agreement with BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, at the end of 2023.