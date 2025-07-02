Wedding photographer now in Sheffield and Peaks

After more than a decade capturing raw, honest love stories in the Lake District, documentary-style wedding photographer Joshua Wyborn has started a new chapter in Sheffield and the Peak District — bringing his unfiltered approach to couples across South Yorkshire and beyond.

Known for his candid, authentic style (about 95% documentary, 5% fine art portraits), Josh captures everything from big “I do” moments to uncles snoozing in the corner, spilt wine disasters, and unexpected dance-floor legends.

“Your wedding is about you — real people, your own original story,” Josh shares. “Whether it’s a huge celebration with all your mates, a tiny micro wedding, or a wild secret elopement, my aim is to give you the best photos possible. No stiff posing, no endless line-ups — just authentic storytelling you’ll treasure for a lifetime.”

To mark his move, Josh recently shot a breathtaking post-wedding session at Stanage Edge in the Peak District — the kind of adventurous, windswept location that perfectly embodies his approach. You can see the full shoot here: Post-Wedding Photoshoot at Stanage Edge.

Bride and Groom at Stanage Edge in a post wedding photoshoot

From exploring caves mid-wedding to hiking out for epic portraits, Josh is always up for an adventure. And if the famously unpredictable northern weather hits? Embrace it.

“Having a winter wedding? Epic! Let’s lean into the dark, the cosy, the wet — it’s all part of your story,” he says.

Josh’s philosophy is simple: no AI, no fake smiles, no bullsh*t — just you and your guests, exactly as you are.

Though Sheffield and the Peak District are now home, Josh continues to cover weddings and elopements across the Lake District and all over the UK. His style offers a unique alternative to traditional wedding photography — for couples who want their day documented, not directed.