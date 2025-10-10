"Well positioned": Firm planning to build giant airships in Doncaster responds to £6.7m loss

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) intends to use a site in Doncaster called Carcroft Common to produce dozens of Airlander 10s, which are helium-filled 130-seat passenger airships. It is hoped the aircraft will be operational from 2029 and that their construction can create 1,200 jobs in South Yorkshire.

The company has just filed its accounts for 2024 showing a £6.7m pre-tax loss, following a £4.5m deficit in 2023. The latest loss was in part due to capitalising £2.1m on Airlander 10 development. Revenue grew from £300,000 in 2023 to £1.6m last year.

HAV said it has $2bn worth of reserved orders with a $7bn pipeline of prospective sales. The company says it is aiming to reach $1.6bn annual revenue by 2030.

The firm has an equity fundraising requirement of £310m to reach breakeven and requires further investment rounds. They stated that HAV is working to secure investment from the Government, industry and financial investors and has “soft circled interest” around 50 per cent of an initial £130m being sought. It is planned the company will ultimately be listed in the UK or US.

The results said there continues to be a material uncertainty around the ability of the group to continue as a going concern because of the need to secure further funds and “this uncertainty will continue until such time as the business is funded to a cashflow positive position”.

A spokesperson told The Yorkshire Post that the company expects to be cashflow positive by 2029 “during the first year of aircraft deliveries from our production line”.

The spokesperson said: “Our pre-tax losses are in line with our expectations. They reflect the fact that we are investing in the development of Airlander before taking payments for aircraft. Our business plan includes securing further investment before reaching that point, and until all of that is in place we expect our audited financial accounts to include a material uncertainty statement, as is normal practice and as they have done for several years prior to now.

"Overall, we believe HAV remains well-positioned to deliver Airlander into service. It will be an excellent example of UK innovation delivering economic growth while delivering a dual use aircraft meeting demands for net zero aviation and enhanced defence capabilities.”

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard has agreed to provide a £7m loan towards establishing the Doncaster production site, with £1m provided so far.

HAV’s accounts said: “Whilst we have a high degree of confidence that our overall facility plan is deliverable, there remains a risk as to the timing of lenders investment.”

A HAV spokesperson said the risk statements in the accounts “are not specific to any single investor”.

The spokesperson said: “They reflect the fact that there is still work to do to secure the full investment to deliver Airlander into production and we are working with prospective investors in the UK and overseas to accomplish this.”

Earlier this year, Dan Fell, Chief Executive of Doncaster Chamber of Commerce, called for a “modest, timely public contribution” from the Treasury-backed National Wealth Fund towards the project.

It comes as the Regional Wealth Fund seeks repayment of around £1.9m worth of previously advanced grant money due to job creation targets not yet being met. The accounts state it has been agreed in principle the money will be repaid over four years.

The accounts also lists finding new workers among the risks and uncertainities facing the project.