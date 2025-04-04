Well respected Sheffield physiotherapy clinic owner retires

Hallamshire Physiotherapy, Sheffield’s leading specialist physiotherapy clinic, announces the retirement of founder and director Karen Hodgson after 21 years of ownership.

The award-winning clinic was started by Steve and Karen Hodgson in 2004 with the intention of providing a centre of excellence for physiotherapy, based on outstanding staff and a commitment to provide a high-quality service. In 2022, Steve Hodgson retired as Director of the clinic and was replaced by Peter Thomason.

Today, Hallamshire Physiotherapy has over 20 Chartered Physiotherapists with clinics on Newbould Lane, Ecclesall Road and Clay Wheels Lane and partnerships with over a dozen different Sheffield organisations.

A farewell party attended by staff and patients was organised last weekend to say thank you to Karen. Tributes were delivered by representatives of the MS Centre in Sheffield and Sheffield PD Warrior support groups for those with Parkinsons.

Karen in her speech to the guests said, “It was lovely to see so many come to say thank you. I only ever wanted to become a physio from the age of 12 and I have done it. I have thoroughly enjoyed my work, and I still enjoy my work, and hope to cover for therapists in the future. I know the clinic is in excellent hands with Peter Thomason and will continue to go from strength to strength. It’s been a pleasure and a privilege to either work with you, or be involved with your rehabilitation.”

Peter Thomason, Director of Hallamshire Physiotherapy, added, “Karen’s vision and dedication have built an incredible foundation for Hallamshire Physiotherapy. As we enter this next chapter, we are committed to expanding our services, embracing innovation, and continuing to provide the highest level of care to our patients. The future is bright, and we are excited to build on this legacy to support even more people across Sheffield and beyond."