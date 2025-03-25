Wendy’s to open York restaurant as it expands across UK

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said new Wendy’s restaurants will open in Blackpool, Glasgow, Grays (Lakeside), Watford, and York within months, creating more than 150 jobs, each with competitive salaries and benefits.

Wendy’s is also investing approximately $70m in its “build-to-suit” programme in 2025 to accelerate restaurant expansion in the US, Canada and the UK.

Michael Clarke, Managing Director, Europe for The Wendy’s Company said: "We see huge potential in the UK market, with plans to add more than 150 new restaurants across the UK and surrounding countries by 2028.

Restaurant chain Wendy’s is on track to open its 50th UK restaurant in 2025, as the group establishes a presence in Scotland, Ireland and Romania for the first time. (Photo supplied by Wendy's)

"This year, we will focus on accelerating our expansion efforts so more people across the UK can enjoy Wendy’s menu and customer hospitality. We have a solid foundation in the market and believe we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth trajectory even further.”

Mr Clarke added: "Wendy's franchisees are at the heart of the brand’s expansion plans, both in the UK and internationally, and strong franchise partnerships enable us to grow at scale