'We're building something special in Skipton': Ison Harrison acquires second law firm in town

The deal follows Ison Harrison also buying Skipton-based personal injury specialists Armstrong Luty Solicitors earlier this year.

Founded in 1979, Savage Crangle is has a team of 23 staff split between Skipton and Otley.

Peter Crangle, founding partner at Savage Crangle, said “We’ve been on a long and proud journey as Savage Crangle, serving our clients with dedication and professionalism for 46 years. Joining Ison Harrison allows us to continue that journey, but with fresh energy and expanded capabilities. It’s the right step for our clients and our team.”

Ison Harrison has acquired Savage Crangle in Skipton