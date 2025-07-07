'We're building something special in Skipton': Ison Harrison acquires second law firm in town

Skipton law firm Savage Crangle has been acquired by Yorkshire legal service provider Ison Harrison as the latter company continues its expansion efforts.
By Chris Burn
Published 7th Jul 2025, 11:36 BST

The deal follows Ison Harrison also buying Skipton-based personal injury specialists Armstrong Luty Solicitors earlier this year.

Founded in 1979, Savage Crangle is has a team of 23 staff split between Skipton and Otley.

Peter Crangle, founding partner at Savage Crangle, said “We’ve been on a long and proud journey as Savage Crangle, serving our clients with dedication and professionalism for 46 years. Joining Ison Harrison allows us to continue that journey, but with fresh energy and expanded capabilities. It’s the right step for our clients and our team.”

Ison Harrison has acquired Savage Crangle in Skipton

Jonathan Wearing, managing director of Ison Harrison, added: “Our goal has always been to deliver accessible, expert legal support in the heart of local communities. Bringing Savage Crangle into the Ison Harrison family not only expands our geographical footprint but also enriches our offering with their highly respected team. With Armstrong Luty already part of our journey, we’re building something really special in Skipton.”

