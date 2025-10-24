"We're excited": Green light for McDonald's to open new restaurant in Stanningley

Planning permission has been granted for a new McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant in Stanningley.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald’s said it was delighted by the decision from Leeds City Council and that its new site, operated by a local franchisee, will create around 85 new jobs.

Annie Newman, Senior Acquisitions Surveyor at McDonald’s, said: "We’re excited to gain approval for a new McDonald’s restaurant in Stanningley. This development will deliver around 85 new, local jobs and provide a multi-million-pound investment into the local economy at a time of economic uncertainty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The site is ideally placed to serve residents and visitors in Stanningley, and we’re confident that the community will recognise the value of greater choice and the benefits of having a reliable and convenient restaurant from a recognised brand serving food at reasonable prices.”