"We're excited": Green light for McDonald's to open new restaurant in Stanningley
McDonald’s said it was delighted by the decision from Leeds City Council and that its new site, operated by a local franchisee, will create around 85 new jobs.
Annie Newman, Senior Acquisitions Surveyor at McDonald’s, said: "We’re excited to gain approval for a new McDonald’s restaurant in Stanningley. This development will deliver around 85 new, local jobs and provide a multi-million-pound investment into the local economy at a time of economic uncertainty.
“The site is ideally placed to serve residents and visitors in Stanningley, and we’re confident that the community will recognise the value of greater choice and the benefits of having a reliable and convenient restaurant from a recognised brand serving food at reasonable prices.”
The development will see £130,000 spent on road and footways improvements, as well as £165,000 on an improved junction and a controlled crossing for pedestrians.