Wes Streeting is right to 'take a real look' at Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme: Greg Wright

Tragically, in a small number of cases, the vaccine has had side effects which have caused lasting harm. Those affected – and their families – believe the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS) is outdated because it fails to reflect the range of medical complications they have to cope with every day.

One group – Vaccine Injured and Bereaved UK (VIBUK) – is campaigning for the Government to reform the VDPS, because it believes the financial support it offers is simply inadequate. The Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS) provides a one-off, tax-free payment of £120,000 to claimants who have been found, in rare cases and on the balance of probabilities, to have been seriously disabled by certain vaccines for a disease listed in the Vaccine Damage Payment Act 1979. Critics include Sarah Moore of law firm Leigh Day who is is working with VIBUK and other prominent academics and politicians, including former Attorney General Sir Jeremy Wright MP, to lobby for reform.

In a letter seen by The Yorkshire Post, Health Secretary Wes Streeting, has confirmed he is taking “a real look” at the VDPS. Writing to Chancellor Rachel Reeves – who had contacted him on behalf of a constituent – Mr Streeting said he had met with members of VIBUK who had told him of their views on the “deficiencies of the VDPS”.

Library image of Health Secretary Wes Streeting arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. (Photo by James Manning/PA Wire)

In the letter, Mr Streeting added: “I also recently had a further meeting with Sir Jeremy Wright MP to discuss this issue, as he has campaigned on it in Parliament. I have already authorised some initial steps to try to improve claim processing times and modernise the scheme.

"To improve users’ experience, each claimant now has a named caseworker and should receive regular updates on the progress of their claim. The NHS Business Services Authority is also working with NHS institutions to improve the return rate of medical records from healthcare providers.”

Mr Streeting said he fully appreciated that this is not the comprehensive reform that campaigners are seeking.

He added: “I want to emphasise that I take this issue very seriously and am committed to looking at what more can be done. I have commissioned officials to work up a number of options around the VDPS, including consideration of potential legislative changes. This is a complex area, and any substantive changes would require cross Government approval. I want to ensure that any proposals the Government brings forward are robust and would have the confidence of the public.”

Finally, Mr Streeting said he wanted to assure Ms Reeves’ constituent “that we are taking a real look at this behind the scenes”.

Ms Moore​​​​ said the letter had given critics of the VDPS some hope. Mr Streeting is right to consider reforming a payment scheme which dates from the 1970s. Ensuring there is a fair compensation package in place for the rare occasions when vaccines go wrong will provide long term support for vulnerable people and make it much more likely that the public supports future mass vaccination programmes.