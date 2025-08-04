West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce announces major expansion

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently serving Bradford, Leeds and York and North Yorkshire, the chamber will now be recruiting and supporting members from the Wakefield, Kirklees and Calderdale areas.

The move follows the decision by British Chamber of Commerce to update its regional accreditation, meaning West & North Yorkshire Chamber will now support businesses in the area previously served by the Mid Yorkshire Chamber, which has withdrawn from the accredited network.

James Mason, chief executive of West & North Yorkshire, said: “This summer is going to be a hugely exciting chapter in the Chamber’s history.

West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce has announced a major expansion which will see it become one of the largest chambers in the country. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“The team is very much looking forward to supporting and representing businesses of all sizes across Wakefield, Kirklees and Calderdale."

New members from the Wakefield, Huddersfield and Halifax regions will be able to join the Chamber’s community of more than 2,500 members and gain access the Chamber’s international division, aimed at helping firms with their import and export needs.

They will also have the opportunity to participate in the Chamber’s trade missions to the likes of Saudi Arabia and China.

They can also benefit from the Chamber’s events and marketing services and expand their reach and influence via its policy and representation offering.

The news comes as the West & North Yorkshire Chamber also announces a shift in its membership model.

Having previously based its pricing around how many employees a member has, the Chamber will now only charge members for the services they wish to benefit from. Services include support with legal, human resources or tax issues, and promotion through the Chamber’s marketing and publishing services.They also include support around international trade with assistance on documentation and our import/export helpline or with political and media lobbying through its policy department. These services will now be packaged as ‘bundles’ which individual members can choose from.

Dubbed ‘Choice-Based Membership’ by the Chamber, the model is the only one of its kind in the UK’s Chamber network.

Mr Mason added: “Our new membership model will also offer firms a dynamic and flexible series of packages to suit their needs.