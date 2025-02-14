West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce trade mission forges links with UAE

A trade mission organised by West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce has helped local businesses forge commercial links with the United Arab Emirates.
Published 14th Feb 2025

The chamber led a delegation of businesses to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in order to strengthen ties between Yorkshire and the Gulf state.

The events included a Great Yorkshire Show Garden Party at the British Embassy, where chamber delegates were hosted by Sarah Mooney, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan.

James Mason, chief executive of West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The appetite for forging new business connections globally remains high in Yorkshire and, when we consulted with our network, the UAE was a clear stand out choice for a trade mission following on from highly successful visits to the USA, Pakistan, Kenya and Sri Lanka in 2024.

West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce has led a successful trade mission to the United Arab Emirates.

“It is our pleasure and duty to showcase the cream of Yorkshire businesses to the world.”

Delegates also received an economic update at HSBC Tower, travelled to Abu Dhabi to visit a number of Abu Dhabi Chamber members and toured a Free Zone in central Dubai.

Principal sponsors of the mission were the law firm Schofield Sweeney, University of Bradford and Data Stream.

The British Chamber of Commerce in Dubai welcomed more than 80 UK and UAE-based businesses as part of its joint delegation networking with the West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber was joined on the trade mission by a number of the region’s businesses including Schofield Sweeney Solicitors, RJJ Software, Platinum Partnership Solicitors, LOVE IN CARE, Madison May, Tudor International Freight, University of Bradford, Sound Leisure, F. B Parrish and Son Ltd, Data Stream UK, Wodar, Aqua Interpreting Group, ITC, and Marske Hall Country Estate.

