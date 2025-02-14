West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce trade mission forges links with UAE

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chamber led a delegation of businesses to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in order to strengthen ties between Yorkshire and the Gulf state.

The events included a Great Yorkshire Show Garden Party at the British Embassy, where chamber delegates were hosted by Sarah Mooney, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan.

James Mason, chief executive of West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The appetite for forging new business connections globally remains high in Yorkshire and, when we consulted with our network, the UAE was a clear stand out choice for a trade mission following on from highly successful visits to the USA, Pakistan, Kenya and Sri Lanka in 2024.

West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce has led a successful trade mission to the United Arab Emirates. (Photo supplied by West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce)

“It is our pleasure and duty to showcase the cream of Yorkshire businesses to the world.”

Delegates also received an economic update at HSBC Tower, travelled to Abu Dhabi to visit a number of Abu Dhabi Chamber members and toured a Free Zone in central Dubai.

Principal sponsors of the mission were the law firm Schofield Sweeney, University of Bradford and Data Stream.

The British Chamber of Commerce in Dubai welcomed more than 80 UK and UAE-based businesses as part of its joint delegation networking with the West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce.