West Yorkshire based business wins £4k grant from technology leader

A Bradford-based film productions business has won £4,000 worth of funding to help grow their business thanks to Sage, Official Accounting Software Partner of cricket’s The Hundred.

This award comes after Sam Teale Productions owner Sam entered the Sage Small Business XI competition, which was launched by England cricket legends Stuart Broad and Nat Sciver-Brunt earlier this summer, to celebrate small business owners across the country.

In winning, Sam Teale Productions joins ten other businesses who have formed the Sage Small Business XI and have won a share of £50,000 in grants and other experiences linked to The Hundred.

Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs), launched the competition as part of its partnership with The Hundred, receiving thousands of entries from small businesses sharing their stories, vision, and future ambitions.

The Sam Teale Productions team

Based in Yorkshire, this young and driven team of creatives tells authentic, emotionally resonant stories that help brands connect more deeply with their audiences. With an average age of 24, the company champions Northern talent outside major cities — often overlooked, but full of potential.

The £4,000 will support the business with their plans to invest in more state-of-the-art kit for their team. The company has ambitious plans for growth, and Sage’s investment will allow the team to further push creative boundaries, take on bigger projects, and deliver even more cinematic, emotionally-driven films.

Sam Teale, Founder of Sam Teale Productions said: “ It’s incredible to stand alongside some of the UK’s most exciting small businesses. We’re proud to represent Yorkshire and bring a Northern voice to a competition as iconic as The Hundred. What started as a bedroom YouTube channel is now one of Yorkshire’s leading video agencies — and this grant gives us the firepower to aim even higher.

In addition to supporting the growth of Sam Teale Productions, Sam alongside ten other national winners, will see their businesses promoted on the pitch side advertising boards at one game in The Hundred, and also gain access to Sage’s innovative technology, insights, and expertise, helping alleviate the pressures they face as small business owners.

Sally Moore, Senior Director of Global Sponsorship at Sage added: “We are delighted to announce Sam Teale Productions as one of our eleven winners in this year’s Sage Small Business XI. At Sage we’re always looking for ways to champion small businesses and how important they are within their local communities. We’re driven by their passion, so we’re thrilled to showcase the outstanding work that Sam Teale Productions does.”

Stuart Broad, Sage ambassador added: “It’s wonderful to be a part of the Sage Small Business XI again this year alongside the England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt. The determination and resilience these founders demonstrate to make their small businesses successful is incredible. As a small business owner myself, I find hearing the winners’ stories and learning from their experiences incredibly valuable, so I’m really looking forward to meeting them at The Hundred Final in August.”