West Yorkshire-based Frame sees pre-Christmas surge in demand from retailers

West-Yorkshire based technology and data science business Frame has seen a 200 per cent jump in demand for its Better Images service, as retailers look to maximise sales in the final run up to Christmas.

Better Images improves image quality based on key data extraction, analysing an existing set of images and scoring them out of 100 based on sales impact.

Centred on that data, it then improves the imagery automatically which ultimately drives conversions and reduces cart abandonment.Liam Fulton, co-founder and CTO of Frame, said: “In the past, retailers have been bound by the limitations of needing to do reshoots if their imagery wasn’t delivering, but that’s now been turned on its head.

"Current technology means they can make changes quickly and cost effectively based on accurate data. That is a gamechanger and will revolutionise the sector over the coming years as it becomes more widely adopted.

Frame's Hannah Bratley and Liam Fulton.

“Retailers are being battered from all sides - thanks to spiralling energy, raw material and labour costs as well as a significant drop in their customers’ disposable incomes.