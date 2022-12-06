West Yorkshire-based Frame sees pre-Christmas surge in demand from retailers

Better Images improves image quality based on key data extraction, analysing an existing set of images and scoring them out of 100 based on sales impact.
Centred on that data, it then improves the imagery automatically which ultimately drives conversions and reduces cart abandonment.Liam Fulton, co-founder and CTO of Frame, said: “In the past, retailers have been bound by the limitations of needing to do reshoots if their imagery wasn’t delivering, but that’s now been turned on its head.
"Current technology means they can make changes quickly and cost effectively based on accurate data. That is a gamechanger and will revolutionise the sector over the coming years as it becomes more widely adopted.
“Retailers are being battered from all sides - thanks to spiralling energy, raw material and labour costs as well as a significant drop in their customers’ disposable incomes.
"Many are realising that Better Images is a way for them to buck that trend by focusing on what actually makes people buy; namely the image in front of them."The company was established in 2020 by Liam Fulton and Hannah Bratley, it was recently appointed by Halford’s.