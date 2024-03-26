The title recognises that all employees of the Combined Authority will continue to receive at least the real living wage of £12 per hour.

The commitment also means that future contracts for regularly outsourced workers for the Combined Authority – such as office cleaning staff and bus station security officers – will also require at least the real living wage to be paid, as opposed to the Government minimum wage of £10.42.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Brabin said: “West Yorkshire is a region of grafters, and hard work should always be rewarded with fair pay and conditions. Paying at least the real living wage is the most sure-fire way for employers to boost their productivity, while ensuring their workers receive a wage they can actually live on.”

West Yorkshire Fair Work Charter Steering Group.

The announcement was made on 22 March by the Combined Authority and the Living Wage Foundation, which campaigns for employers across the country to pay a decent wage that people can live on, based on the current cost of living.

According to the foundation, over 14 per cent of jobs across Yorkshire and the Humber pay below the real living wage.