West Yorkshire Combined Authority recognised as Living Wage Employer
The title recognises that all employees of the Combined Authority will continue to receive at least the real living wage of £12 per hour.
The commitment also means that future contracts for regularly outsourced workers for the Combined Authority – such as office cleaning staff and bus station security officers – will also require at least the real living wage to be paid, as opposed to the Government minimum wage of £10.42.
Ms Brabin said: “West Yorkshire is a region of grafters, and hard work should always be rewarded with fair pay and conditions. Paying at least the real living wage is the most sure-fire way for employers to boost their productivity, while ensuring their workers receive a wage they can actually live on.”
The announcement was made on 22 March by the Combined Authority and the Living Wage Foundation, which campaigns for employers across the country to pay a decent wage that people can live on, based on the current cost of living.
According to the foundation, over 14 per cent of jobs across Yorkshire and the Humber pay below the real living wage.
Since 2011, the national Living Wage movement has helped deliver a pay rise to over 460,000 people, putting £3bn back into the pockets of low paid workers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.