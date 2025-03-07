West Yorkshire Developer Celebrates Female Directors Breaking Barriers This International Women’s Day

To mark International Women’s Day on Saturday 8 March, Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West is highlighting its female directors to encourage more women to consider a career in the construction industry.

Whilst the number of female construction workers has increased steadily in recent years, the proportion of women in the industry is still significantly lower than men, which is something the housebuilder is continuing to change.

According to Statista, there were approximately 1.8 million men employed in construction in the UK as of the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 325,000 women, equalling just over 15% of the total workforce.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West is highlighting the success of its female directors, which include Sam Wood (Sales Director), Lindsey Sills (Commercial Director), and Erica Bell (Technical Director), who were each interviewed for their thoughts this International Women’s Day.

B&DWYW - Erica, Lindsey and Sam (L-R) for International Women's Day

When asked why she chose a career in the construction industry, Sam Wood said: “Women working in housebuilding is generational in my family. My mother worked in sales for a property developer her whole career, as did my grandmother before her.

“I believe all skill sets are needed within the industry, and women can help to bring a unique perspective to problem solving.”

Speaking on the gender imbalance in the industry, Lindsey Sills said: “It’s extremely important to encourage more women into construction roles. Women bring different thoughts, ideas and experiences to the table.

“The construction industry has always been male-dominated, but over the past few years, it’s evident that more women are joining the industry in disciplines that previously have been dominated by men.

“It’s a fantastic industry with jobs that play into everyone’s strengths. If you enjoy a fast-paced environment with an opportunity to positively affect the communities in which you work, this is the industry for you.”

When asked what advice she would give to women looking to join the construction industry, Erica Bell said: “If working in construction is what you want to do, don’t have a preconceived notion of what the industry is like. Grab every opportunity that presents itself and never give up on following your aspirations.

“Women play a significant role within the industry and having a more diverse team offers new perspectives which can lead to improved outcomes.”

Some roles within the industry include those based on site, such as electricians, plasterers, engineers, forklift drivers, scaffolders, bricklayers, site managers and contracts managers.

For those at head office, roles include architectural technicians, surveyors, land and planning managers, estimators, buyers, finance administrators, and sales and marketing.

To learn more about the career opportunities available, visit the website at Barratt Careers.