West Yorkshire estate agents named Most People-Focused Real Estate Agents

Batley-based Ezmuve Estate Agents has been awarded the Most People-Focused Real Estate Agents – West Yorkshire 2022 at the recent Northern Enterprise Awards.

Zee Faridi, a Leeds Trinity University alumnus, took over as Business Director at Ezmuve in January 2022, having invested in property for several years.

Mr Faridi, who is originally from Huddersfield, said: “I became Business Director earlier this year. Although I had been investing in property since 2020, I had never worked in the estate agents’ side of things. The first few months were a challenge and my hunger for success saw me work evenings and weekends to make my mark.

“The team worked incredibly hard and pulled together to make this a great year. My ambition next year is to continue the company’s growth and expand even further.”

Zee Frdidi, business director, at Ezmuve Estate Agents

After taking up the role as Business Director, Mr Faridi has overseen the company closing £15million in transactions within 12 months.

Mr Faridi graduated in Secondary PE and Sports Development at Leeds Trinity University in 2016.

In 2015, he set up his own charity, the Helping Hand Foundation, in which he gives food and essential products to people living on the streets in West Yorkshire, as well as starting the charity Everybody Eats in 2017, which provided free food and essentials for members of the public during Ramadan.

Mr Faridi recently returned to Leeds Trinity University as a guest speaker at the Trinity Alumni Business Network.

