The region, described in the Government’s Industrial Strategy as the emerging ‘Northern Square Mile’ has become a powerhouse for financial services, with major institutions like the Bank of England, National Wealth Fund and Border To Coast Pensions Partnership establishing strong local presences.

These anchors have helped cement the area as one of the UK’s premier financial success stories. They’re also a magnet for inward investment.

But momentum isn’t self-sustaining. To unlock West Yorkshire’s full potential, long-term strategies must underpin growth.

Leeds and West Yorkshire have been hailed as a 'Northern Square Mile'. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty

Economic resilience cannot be left to chance—it requires purposeful investment in talent, technology, and infrastructure along with a rock-solid security strategy. These are not passing trends; they’re vital to ensuring the region’s financial and professional services sector continues to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.

The UK Government’s 10-year Industrial Strategy reinforces this approach. Professional and business services are identified as one of eight high-growth sectors critical to national prosperity. The strategy pledges targeted investment, regulatory modernisation and improved access to finance – through vehicles like the British Business Bank and the National Wealth Fund – to spark innovation and strengthen global competitiveness.

This national policy direction aligns perfectly with West Yorkshire’s existing capabilities and growth ambitions, offering a roadmap for unlocking new opportunities in areas such as digital transformation, green finance, and sustainable investing.

Equally crucial is nurturing homegrown talent. Deeper collaboration between universities, colleges and industry will ensure the next wave of professionals are equipped not only with technical acumen but also with digital fluency, entrepreneurial thinking, and international awareness.

Supporting the adoption of AI is also central to the Industrial Strategy and the confirmation of a new Professional and Business Services Hub in West Yorkshire is welcomed.

West Yorkshire’s diverse population remains a largely untapped resource that, if properly supported, could drive innovation and increase inclusivity across the region’s economy.

Promoting career pathways into finance for underrepresented groups is not just a matter of fairness – it’s essential for building more resilient and responsive institutions that reflect the communities they serve.

Varied study pathways such as apprenticeship schemes, skills bootcamps, and professional mentoring programmes must work collaboratively to produce a workforce that is agile, inclusive, and future-ready.

Meanwhile, the Modern Industrial Strategy provides welcome reassurance for businesses keen to grow in areas such as fintech, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting, and the automation of traditional accounting. These fast-evolving domains offer fertile ground for innovation, and the region’s cluster of ICAEW professionals are well-positioned to lead this transformation.

From redesigning assurance frameworks to deploying AI-driven tools, the next decade will demand bold thinking and specialised expertise.

Yet these ambitions will only bear fruit if matched by decisive local and national action.

Infrastructure investment will be key to enabling connectivity and accelerating growth. Likewise, sustained support for scale-ups, start-ups, and innovation hubs will help unlock the region’s entrepreneurial potential and attract global investment.

West Yorkshire stands at the crossroads of possibility and ambition. With coordinated effort among businesses, communities, educational institutions, and policymakers, we can build on its strengths and shape a future rooted in resilience, innovation, and inclusion. The ‘Northern Square Mile’ is more than just a label – it’s a reflection of a region reimagining its economic identity and shaping a new chapter of opportunity for the UK as a whole.