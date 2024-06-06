West Yorkshire homebuilder’s site teams stay sun-savvy and skin-safe

Following Skin Cancer Awareness Month (May), Barratt and David Wilson Homes has ensured its site teams in West Yorkshire are set for skin protection with a new initiative.

The leading housebuilder has distributed sun strength gauge cards to its site teams at its developments across the county, which enables them to know when they’re at greater risk of UV exposure.

Perfectly sized to fit in a wallet, the cards are simply exposed to sunlight until the colour strip changes in response to the intensity of the UV rays. Rating of the intensity is revealed on the card as low, moderate, high or critical, so the workers onsite know when their skin is at greater risk and, in turn, when they should be taking extra care.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ initiative was sparked by Skin Cancer Awareness Month, which raises awareness of the signs of skin cancer, and what people can do to prevent it.

B&DWYW - A Barratt and David Wilson Homes site team with the UV gauge cards

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes West Yorkshire, said: “Our site teams work in all weathers and, in the UK’s unpredictable climate, we want to ensure they’re well protected when there’s a greater risk to exposure to the sun.

“It’s important we make certain that our site teams are sun-savvy and protecting their skin as much as possible, and we hope these cards will help everyone stay proactive when it comes to their health and safety onsite.”

Whilst UV exposure is typically associated with the sun and hotter weather, it’s vital to note that skin needs protection during cloudier days, whether it be an extra layer of clothing or sun cream.

As reported by Cancer Research UK, skin-damaging UV rays can pass through clouds and, unrelated to heat, the rays are strongest when the sun is highest in the sky, which in the UK summer is between 11am and 3pm.

B&DWYW - SGB-41196 - The UV Gauge Cards

The sun can be strong enough to cause sunburn right up until mid-October, and as early as March, so ‘the shadow rule’ is a good indicator for when extra protection is needed. People are encouraged to look at their shadow and if it’s shorter than your height, the sun is high in the sky, which ultimately means the UV rays are strong.

To learn more about Skin Cancer Awareness Month and the most frequently asked questions, visit the website at Macmillan Cancer Support.