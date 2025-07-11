'West Yorkshire Innovative Entrepreneurs Programme' crowned ‘Accelerator of the Year’

Innovation hub Nexus, and the University of Leeds, working in powerful coalition of 12 regional partners have been recognised this week for their 'West Yorkshire Innovative Entrepreneurs Programme', winning the ‘Accelerator of the Year’ award at the 2025 Yorkshire Financial Awards.

This significant accolade celebrates the exceptional impact of the programme, an initiative funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which is transforming opportunities for founders and early-stage businesses from across Yorkshire.

Offering a nine-month journey that combines intensive business training, one-on-one coaching, and development support for individuals at the ideation stage or in the early years of their business, since its launch 97 founders across West Yorkshire have joined the five-cohort programme, benefiting from access to hands-on support, investor networks, and practical resources, including 12 months of founder hub support.

Delivered by 12 leading regional partners - the University of Leeds (Leeds University Business School and Nexus), University of Bradford, Leeds Beckett University, University of Huddersfield, Impact Hub Yorkshire, NorthInvest, RTC North, 3M Buckley Innovation Centre, Arup, KPMG, HSBC and Munroe K - the initiative has set new benchmarks for inclusion and entrepreneurial success. With a strong focus on major societal challenges, including health and net zero, it has exceeded diversity engagement targets, recruiting 59% female founders, 62% from ethnic minorities, and 13% founders with disabilities. The programme benefits from the expertise and collaboration of key organisations including pro-bono legal advice from Squire Patton Boggs.

Participants gain access to critical early-stage grant funding, with £5,000 awards supporting everything from prototype development to market research. They are also introduced to at least one investor, who helps create detailed investment plans to lay the foundations for future growth.

Gareth Scargill, Nexus Director, commented: “We’re immensely proud of this recognition, which is a tribute to every founder, partner and supporter involved in the West Yorkshire Innovative Entrepreneurs Programme. This initiative, with backing from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, enables us to remove barriers that often hold back big ideas – not just in Yorkshire but as a model for the entire UK. From access to funds and mentoring to a vibrant network and partnership with some of the region’s most dynamic organisations, we’re building an ecosystem where bold thinking can thrive and drive lasting economic growth.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Our region is bursting with ambition and talent, and the success of this programme shows what’s possible when we invest in people and ideas from every community.

"By backing enterprising founders and breaking down the practical barriers to innovation, this is helping to build a stronger, more inclusive economy with opportunities for all.

I congratulate Nexus and all the partners for their vital work in helping new businesses turn vision into reality."

Participants have praised the programme for its real-world approach, improved business strategies, stronger networks, and the confidence to pivot or scale ideas. Free access to coworking spaces in Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield and Wakefield, combined with peer support and tailored coaching, has created a supportive environment for business growth across the region.