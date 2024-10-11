West Yorkshire Mayor agrees 'groundbreaking' US partnership to boost health-tech sector

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agreement, signed earlier this week by Ms Brabin and Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell, will aim to help encourage the flow of trade, investment and knowledge sharing between the two regions.

Ms Brabin said: “This groundbreaking new partnership with Nashville will deliver real results at home – new jobs, more investment, and better care for patients.

“It’s a major vote of confidence in West Yorkshire, and a testament to the strength of our healthtech sector, the talent in our universities, and the innovation of our businesses. By working together, our great regions will reignite growth and transform the lives of patients worldwide, as we work to build a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire that works for all.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire & Freddie O'Connell, Mayor of Nashville

According to a Memorandum of Understanding signed as part of the partnership, the Mayors plan to establish a “Healthtech Bridge” connecting both sides of the Atlantic. The groups said that in practice, this would mean greater partnership working between the two regions’ businesses, universities, chambers of commerce and regional government authorities.

It will also see the UK and USA “working together to overcome shared healthcare challenges through the use of technology”.

Freddie O'Connell, Mayor of Nashville, said: “I am excited to collaborate with West Yorkshire in a way that will improve health outcomes for residents of both cities.

"Nashville has a strong history of work and innovation in the health care sector, and a partnership with excellent minds overseas ensures that will continue to flourish."

The transatlantic Healthtech Bridge, which the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce helped to broker following multiple trips to West Yorkshire, will also aim to “turbocharge” regional growth through a new exchange programme.

The scheme will support knowledge sharing between the two regions’ businesses and universities, including the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, in Nashville.

Lori Odom, senior vice president of economic development at the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, said: "The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to facilitate international partnerships that bolster long-term regional growth. The Healthtech Bridge with West Yorkshire strengthens our global ties and cements Nashville’s role as a leader in innovation and international business.”

The Healthtech Bridge was announced by Mayor Brabin to an audience of global health innovators at the NCQA Health Innovation Summit in Nashville, as part of a week-long trade mission.

The partnership was welcomed by a number of UK and US-based firms, including Paxman Scalp Cooling, which manufactures and exports scalp cooling systems to minimise patients’ hair loss during chemotherapy, and Womble Bond Dickinson, which supports healthtech firms to export and scale to international markets.