West Yorkshire Pension Fund investing £25m in pioneering 'nature as an asset' fund

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Pension Fund, which has around £20bn in assets under management and supports 300,000 local members, has committed the money to a portfolio connected to Rebalance Earth, which is described as “the UK’s first boutique fund manager entirely focused on nature as an investable asset class”.

It looks to make returns from investing in projects designed to help companies reduce their risks from issues like flooding as well as helping them meet biodiversity targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, WYPF took a 25 per cent stake in Rebalance Earth after investing more than £5m in seed funding.

Rob Gardner of Rebalance Earth has hailed the investment

The latest investment is being committed to what is being the ‘Cornerstone Portfolio’ of Rebalance Earth’s forthcoming Nature-based Infrastructure Fund.

Rob Gardner, CEO and Co-Founder of Rebalance Earth, said: “WYPF is showing that Nature is not a cost centre but a critical, income-generating infrastructure asset.”

A spokesperson said: “The fund treats Nature as infrastructure, valuing peatlands, rivers, wetlands, and oyster reefs for their essential services: natural flood protection, water purification, carbon sequestration, and biodiversity uplift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These services are monetised through long-term payments for ecosystem services.

"Companies and public bodies across sectors, including fast-moving consumer goods, transport, real estate, and utilities, pay for the benefits ecosystems deliver.

"For example, a supermarket may fund upstream flood mitigation to protect its logistics hubs.

"At the same time, a water company may invest in wetland restoration to reduce treatment costs and improve water quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"WYPF’s commitment enables Rebalance Earth to complete its Cornerstone Portfolio and move toward fund launch later this year.”

The fund is targeting an internal rate of return of between eight and 12 per cent over a 15-year period in a strategy focused on “long-term, stable cash flows”.

Darran Ward, Head of Alternatives at WYPF, said: “As a long-term asset owner, we see place-based, Nature-based infrastructure as a key component o fstrategic investment delivering both resilience and returns.

"From peatlands to rivers to oyster reefs, natural infrastructure provides critical services that protect communities and reduce systemic risk. This strategy enables us to invest where it matters most, close to home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty Wilman, Chief Operating Officer at Rebalance Earth, said the initial backing by WYPF could pave the wave for billions in investment to be delivered through the strategy in the coming year.

“This commitment marks a pivotal moment in recognising Nature as an investible asset class. Our ambition is to raise and invest £10 billion into Nature-based infrastructure over the next decade.

"That journey starts here where the risks are real, the benefits measurable, and the opportunity to build resilience.”