West Yorkshire premium estate agency Charnock Bates hires land and new homes manager

West Yorkshire-based premium estate agency Charnock Bates has hired a land and new homes manager.

Gary Roberts joins from housebuilder Duchy Homes, bringing more than 27 years of experience in new homes sales roles within the housebuilding sector.

At Charnock Bates, Gary is leading the agency’s new homes sales activity. This involves collaborating with developers to appoint Charnock Bates to market their new-build homes, as well as liaising with prospective buyers on the purchasing of the new homes.

Gary is also tasked with identifying potential land for development across the region and negotiating the sale to developers on behalf of landowners.

Charnock Bates is a specialist in selling fine, country and period homes across West Yorkshire, with a focus on selling homes over £500,000 in value.

Commenting on his new role, Gary said: “Charnock Bates has built a fantastic reputation for providing expert service and advice to both buyers and sellers across West Yorkshire.

“I look forward to working with the team to further build our reputation through growing our new homes and land business to be market-leader in the region.”

Charnock Bates is part of Yorkshire property consultancy Walker Singleton, a multi-disciplinary firm which provides partner-led property and asset solutions.

Welcoming Gary to the company, Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, said: “Gary’s extensive experience in the housebuilding sector and his proactive approach to property sales make him a valuable addition to our team.

“We are confident that his expertise will play a significant role in the continued growth and success of Charnock Bates within the land and new homes market.”

Founded in 1889, Walker Singleton has four key service areas. These comprise commercial and industrial property; residential property; assets advisory; and property management.

The firm currently employs over 50 people across its offices, including ones in Halifax, Huddersfield, Leeds and Bradford.