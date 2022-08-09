West Yorkshire shop owner granted alcohol licence despite public safety objections

Wakefield Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee approved the request for alcohol to be sold daily at the store on Agbrigg Road from 8am to 11pm.

Agbrigg and Belle Vue Residents Group was among those who objected to the application.

Residents claim the area already has a problem with street drinking and it will contribute to public safety fears.

BBC wire

A sub-committee report states the applicant was represented by a licensing consultant at a meeting on August 4.

It says: “Four objectors had raised concerns regarding the potential impact upon the licensing objectives but were not in attendance.

Approval was granted after sub-committee members considered issues including the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, the prevention of public nuisance and the protection of children from harm.

An objection submitted on behalf of the residents’ group stated: “We have ongoing issues with street drinking and disorder in and around Agbrigg Road.

“Late night drunkenness resulting in fighting and disturbance is commonplace.

“Street drinkers are seen sleeping on the pavement and green space along Agbrigg Road and surrounding streets.

“Regular litter-picking involves collection of multiple discarded alcohol bottles and cans and broken glass along the streets, causing potential danger to pets, children and residents.”

The objection stated that Agbrigg Road already has shops selling alcohol, along with a high number of takeaways which contribute to anti-social behaviour.

The application submitted on behalf of the owner said a “raft of conditions” would be put in place to meet licensing conditions, including installing a tamper-resistant CCTV system.

It said: “All employees will be vigilant and monitor the area immediately outside the shop.

“They will use their best endeavours to disperse groups of three or more individuals who have been customers of the premises and then appear to be loitering.”

The store will also remain a member of a ‘Business Retail Crime Initiative’ endorsed by West Yorkshire Police.