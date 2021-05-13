The LEP supports businesses at all stages of their export journey to explore international opportunities and navigate the trade support landscape

According to Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) research, businesses in West Yorkshire export around £6 billion of goods to over 100 markets worldwide, with approximately 57 per cent going to EU markets.

The LEP supports businesses at all stages of their export journey to explore international opportunities and navigate the trade support landscape, providing expertise and guidance on the support available from local and national organisations.

Advice and support for trading with the EU

If your business already trades with EU markets, the LEP is working in partnership with Enterprise Growth Solutions (EGS) to provide advice and guidance on the new rules, regulations, trading environment from expert consultants.

EGS can also support those new to trading in or outside the EU and those exploring new opportunities. Support is free to access until the end of June 2021.

Internationalise your marketing

Digital transformation has helped lower the barriers to entry into new markets. Internationalising your marketing and website can build creditability and confidence with potential new global customers.

In a series of webinars available to watch now on demand, business leaders can learn how to create a high performing digital strategy, enhance your local website presence, adapt to unfamiliar cultures, target and develop leads and manage delivery into markets.

Internationalisation Fund

As part of the Government’s Export Growth Plan, the Department for International Trade (DIT) has launched a £38 million fund to help up to 7,600 small and medium-sized businesses in England grow their overseas trading and strengthen their business.

Eligible businesses in West Yorkshire may be able to access up to 50 per cent grant funding for projects including market research, translation services, social media, trade fairs, independent market visits and consultancy services valued between £2,000 and £18,000.