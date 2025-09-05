Westdale North receive award nomination for insulation work in and around conservation area

The houses being refurbished at Broxtowe in Nottinghamshire.

Doncaster-based construction company Westdale North Limited has been named a finalist in the 2025 Insulated Render and Cladding Association (INCA) awards.

Westdale has been put forward, along with West Yorkshire based system designer Structherm Ltd, for INCA's Refurbishment: Low Rise–Brick/Brick Effect Finish Award.

It is for the work Westdale has carried out on houses in and around a conservation area in Broxtowe, Nottinghamshire, utilising Structherm's innovative ArtBrick external wall insulation.

The criteria for this award category is any low rise refurbishment project incorporating a full external wall insulation system and predominantly finished with a brick/brick effect finish. You can read more about the nomination and the innovative project here: https://www.inca-ltd.org.uk/project/broxtowe-conservation-nottinghamshire/

A record number of entries have been received for this year's Insulated Render and Cladding Association Awards.

Says INCA: “Thank you to everyone who entered - year after year we see record numbers of entries and yet again, there are some amazing projects which truly represent the best in EWI across the diverse range of categories. Congratulations go to all finalists – this in itself is a real achievement.”

Here is the full shortlist of the various awards and the finalists chosen: https://www.inca-ltd.org.uk/inca-awards/shortlist-2025/