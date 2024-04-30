ARCC predominantly supports clients from the food and beverage sector with frozen, chilled and ambient transportation. The firm also works with various other businesses which ship consignments such as samples and pharmaceuticals that require temperature-controlled logistics across the UK and throughout Europe.

Andrew Wood, managing director of A Really Cool Company said: “The ARCC team are very excited about this next step in the evolution of our business. A partnership with Viso Logistics gives us the best of both worlds - we retain our company values, team and everything that makes us unique, but we also get to leverage off some excellent knowledge both inside and out of the logistics sector.”

In 2021, Viso Logistics kicked off its plan to build an independent, specialised logistics network across the UK. Jag Express, a leading specialist courier in Cambridge, was the first company to join the network.