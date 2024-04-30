Wetherby-based temperature controlled transportation firm acquired by London group

Wetherby-based temperature controlled transportation firm A Really Cool Company (ARCC) has been acquired by London-based Viso Logistics.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland
Published 30th Apr 2024, 16:45 BST

ARCC predominantly supports clients from the food and beverage sector with frozen, chilled and ambient transportation. The firm also works with various other businesses which ship consignments such as samples and pharmaceuticals that require temperature-controlled logistics across the UK and throughout Europe.

Andrew Wood, managing director of A Really Cool Company said: “The ARCC team are very excited about this next step in the evolution of our business. A partnership with Viso Logistics gives us the best of both worlds - we retain our company values, team and everything that makes us unique, but we also get to leverage off some excellent knowledge both inside and out of the logistics sector.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2021, Viso Logistics kicked off its plan to build an independent, specialised logistics network across the UK. Jag Express, a leading specialist courier in Cambridge, was the first company to join the network.

Businesses which join the Viso Logistics network still operate as an independent entity and continue to be managed locally.

Related topics:LondonWetherbyEuropeCambridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.