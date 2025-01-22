Wetherby: Former town centre bank to be turned into homes

By Don Mort
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 13:37 BST
A former town centre bank will be turned into homes after planning permission was granted.

Wetherby’s vacant HSBC building, on North Street, will be converted into four flats.

The bank was one of more than 100 branches closed down by the company after a rise in the use of online banking.

Three ground floor flats will be built at the site, along with outdoor terraces and parking spaces.

North Street, Wetherby. Google image.North Street, Wetherby. Google image.
North Street, Wetherby. Google image.

A design report said people living in the development would have good access to road and public transport links.

It said: “The proposal seeks to re-purpose the former HSBC bank into four high quality apartments

“The town centre is well served with amenities, including shops, schools and leisure facilities.

“The site is also very well served with access to green space and public parks.”

The building is part of the Wetherby Conservation area and adjoins the Grade II-listed Wetherby Manor.

A council planning report said the development would not affect the appearance of the surrounding area.

It said: “There will no unacceptable harm to amenity nor to highways, and inhabitants have sufficient space, outlook, and access to the facilities and amenities of Wetherby town centre.”

