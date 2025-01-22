Wetherby Wetherspoons: Pub giant confirms plan to open pub in Yorkshire town this year

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the year-to-date, the company has opened two pubs in Marlow, Buckinghamshire and at London Waterloo station.

The company plans to open a total of nine pubs in the year, including sites at London Bridge station, Fulham Broadway underground station, Manchester Airport, Beaconsfield, Wetherby and Bath.

In addition, a further four franchised pubs will open at Haven Holiday Parks, bringing the total number of franchises to seven.

JD Wetherspoon plans to open a total of nine pubs in the year. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

The four new pubs will be located at Cleethorpes Beach in Lincolnshire; Devon Cliffs in Devon; Kent Coast in Kent and Haggerston Castle in Northumberland.

Six pubs have been sold in the year, giving to rise to a cash inflow of £4.1m. The company currently has a trading estate of 796 pubs.

In the trading update, the boss of JD Wetherspoon called on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to cut pub food taxes ahead of a jump in costs linked to the Budget.

Chairman Tim Martin said the company is set to face a £60m jump in labour-related costs in April, amid increases in employers’ national insurance contributions and the minimum wage.

He said the business is in a “reasonable” position but that forecasting is “difficult” in the face of impending tax and wage increases.

As a result, he renewed calls to equalise the VAT paid on food by pub and restaurant businesses with that of supermarkets.

Most food and drink in shops has zero VAT whereas restaurants and pubs have a standard rate of 20 per cent.

“This tax advantage allows supermarkets to subsidise the price of beer they sell,” Mr Martin said.

“The VAT distortions that exist today will inevitably create more supermarkets and less pubs.

“Wetherspoon therefore calls upon Sir Keir Starmer to redress this imbalance, thereby striking a blow for tax equality and ending discrimination in favour of dull dinner parties.”

It came as the pub company reported higher sales over recent months.