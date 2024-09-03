York chef and restaurateur Stephen Andrews has reopened Fish & Forest in the premises of his parents former restaurant.

Stephen has said “it is great to be back doing what we do best” as he relocated Fish & Forest from Micklegate to Grape Lane, in York.

The move has allowed Stephen to expand his offering, and as well as the restaurant, there’s a new bar and courtyard serving snacks and cocktails.

One notable detail about the move is that Fish & Forest has found its new home on the premises of Stephen’s parents former restaurant - 1331 Bar and Grill.

Stephen and the team have also transformed Fish & Forest’s former site into Notes Wine Bar, which offers specially chosen wine and drinks as well as a smaller menu of snacks and nibbles.

“It’s been a whirlwind these last few months,” Stephen said. “We have all worked exceptionally hard, completely transforming both venues and the reaction from customers has been incredible.”

Stephen has seen success for Fish & Forest as it was recognised in the Michelin Guide for its Commitment to Sustainable Gastronomy, has an AA Rosette and is listed in Harden’s.

The ethos of Fish & Forest has not changed, and the restaurant serves up seasonal and sustainable fish, game from local estates and forest foods.

The new menu has eight starters, four mains, four desserts and sides and will change according to the season.