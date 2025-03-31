We've reached pivotal point for industrial sector in Yorkshire: Robert Whatmuff

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have seen a resurgence of UK manufacturing, as well as burgeoning interest in energy infrastructure, all of which is complimented by a robust, skilled labour supply within the region.

Last year, take-up activity for units exceeding 100,000 sq ft in Yorkshire reached 1.8 million sq ft across 11 deals. Although this was an 11 per cent year-on-year decrease in take-up of space, it is unsurprising to see some occupier slowdown following the peak demand in the region during the pandemic, the wider geo-political environment uncertainty and ultimately the increasing costs of doing business.

As a result, supply of warehouse space has remained elevated over the past two years, peaking at 6.9 million sq ft in December 2024, with 4.2 million sq ft of that Grade A quality. The increase stems from 5.4 million sq ft of speculative unit deliveries during the last two years, in response to a critical shortage within the region which at one point had no Grade A supply at all, along with some secondary and tertiary space returning to the market. The majority of the supply is concentrated in South Yorkshire (5.29 million sq ft).

Yorkshire is experiencing a transformative wave of industrial regeneration, says Robert Whatmuff, Director of Industrial & Logistics and Head of the Colliers’ office in Leeds. (Photo supplied on behalf of Colliers)

However, we have seen this provision of additional supply slow down substantially as there’s only one unit, Panattoni’s Central A1(M) of 769,000 sq ft, due for delivery this year.

It is worth noting that the regional five-year average annual take up for units over 100,000 sq ft stands at 4.2m sq ft, so the reality is current supply of Grade A accommodation is well below the 12 months average take up.

This year has already started positively, with take up to date at 837,000 sq ft and a further 611,000 sq ft under offer, already reducing Grade A supply by 1.4m.

However, despite the short-term jump in vacancy levels, average rents have continued to increase by 5.2 per cent year-on-year in 2024, as occupiers with requirements that must be satisfied in the near-term compete for space that is still in relative short supply.

Occupiers continue to prioritise ESG-compliant units, as they enhance operational efficiencies as well as ensuring companies wider environmental and social responsibilities. This trend is evident in several recent deals which saw speculatively developed warehouses go under offer.

The resurgence of manufacturing has contributed to a wave of occupiers choosing to make the region their home. We’ve seen tool manufacturer Dormole Limited pre-let 137,000 sq ft at Bessemer Park in Sheffield, Sheffield Forgemasters’ confirming their commitment to new facility near Meadowhall, and BAE leasing of 96,805 sq ft also at Bessemer Park, through the Colliers team, for its new artillery manufacturing plant which will come online this year.

Yorkshire’s industrial market is at a pivotal point, with significant potential for growth and regeneration. By leveraging the region’s strengths in ESG-compliant space, energy infrastructure, and a strong labour supply, Yorkshire can continue to attract investment and drive industrial growth.