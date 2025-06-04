WH Smith: Famous name to disappear from UK high streets

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal, which was agreed in March and values the high street chain at £76 million, will see the WH Smith name disappear from British high streets and be replaced by brand TGJones.

All of the approximately 480 stores and 5,000 staff working for the high street businesses will move under Modella Capital’s ownership as part of the deal.

In an update ahead of the sale completing, WH Smith said its remaining travel division – which includes shops in airports, train stations and hospitals – had performed well with like-for-like sales up 5 per cent in the quarter to May 31.

WH Smith has said it remains track to complete the sale of its UK high street chain to Hobbycraft owner Modella Capital at the end of the month. (Photo by Chris Radburn/PA Wire)

It did not provide third-quarter figures for the high street arm due to the sale, but half year results in April showed the profits at the chain slumped by a quarter to just £20 million.

In the UK, its travel arm delivered a 6 per cent rise in like-for-like sales over the third quarter, with airport shops outperforming the rest of the estate, with a 7 per cent rise.

It said it recently opened its first Smith Family Kitchen coffee offering in an airport, as well as a new standalone bookshop.

Across its North America travel chain, comparable store sales rose 2 per cent but were up 7 per cent on a total and constant currency basis.

In the rest of the world, like-for-like sales were 7 per cent higher and surged by 12 per cent on a total and constant currency basis.

The group said: “While we are mindful of the broader economic and geopolitical uncertainty, the group is well positioned as we enter our peak summer trading period.”

The sale of its high street arm comes after years of sales and profits coming under pressure at the division, while WH Smith’s travel business has grown to make up the bulk of its sales and profits, with more than 1,200 stores across 32 countries.

Buyer Modella Capital specialises in investing in retailers.

It has previously put money into chains including Paperchase and Tie Rack, while in August last year, it snapped up arts and crafts retailer Hobbycraft for an undisclosed sum.

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “WH Smith enters the important summer season in fine fettle, with strong recent trading providing some promising momentum.

“The sale of the high street business, a strategically sound move which establishes a clear direction of travel for the remaining units, is due to complete by the end of this month.

"This leaves the group as a pure play travel retailer, where the reasons behind this burgeoning business are largely due to what the company describes as structurally advantaged growth markets.

"WH Smith benefits from captive customers in many of its key sites, such as railway stations, motorway services, hospitals and, in particular, airports, which sets it aside from much of the retail competition.”

Unfortunately, the group has inevitably been impacted by the wider economic uncertainty, especially in its key UK and North American markets, said Mr Hunter.