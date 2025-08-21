WH Smith says profits will be lower than expected due to US accounting error
Shares in the London-listed travel retailer were down by about a third on Thursday morning. WH Smith said it discovered its trading profit in North America had been overstated by about £30m, when reviewing its finances.
This was because of an issue in how it calculated the amount of supplier income it received, leading it to be recognised too early.
It means the group is now expecting a trading profit for the US of about £25m for the year to August, a cut from the previous £55m forecast.
As a result, the company lowered its outlook for annual pre-tax profits to around £110m.
The London-listed business includes its travel locations, such as shops in airports, train stations and hospitals, which total about 1,300 around the world.
The high street chain of about 480 shops was sold to Hobbycraft owner Modella Capital in June.
As part of the deal, the WH Smith name will disappear from British high streets and be replaced by brand TGJones.
The travel locations were not included in the sale and will not be changing.