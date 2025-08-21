WH Smith says profits will be lower than expected due to US accounting error

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shares in the London-listed travel retailer were down by about a third on Thursday morning. WH Smith said it discovered its trading profit in North America had been overstated by about £30m, when reviewing its finances.

This was because of an issue in how it calculated the amount of supplier income it received, leading it to be recognised too early.

It means the group is now expecting a trading profit for the US of about £25m for the year to August, a cut from the previous £55m forecast.

Library image of a branch of WH Smith in central London. WH Smith has warned its yearly profits will be lower than previously expected due to an accounting error in the US, sending its share price tumbling.( Photo by John Stillwell/PA Wire)

As a result, the company lowered its outlook for annual pre-tax profits to around £110m.

The London-listed business includes its travel locations, such as shops in airports, train stations and hospitals, which total about 1,300 around the world.

The high street chain of about 480 shops was sold to Hobbycraft owner Modella Capital in June.

As part of the deal, the WH Smith name will disappear from British high streets and be replaced by brand TGJones.