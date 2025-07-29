Wh Smith set to sell Funky Pigeon brand to Card Factory for £24m

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm said it had agreed to sell the company to Card Factory for a cash consideration of £24m, following a strategic review of the business.

The announcement comes as WH Smith continues to shift its focus away from the high street and online to the travel retail sector.

A statement from the company said: “This transaction is consistent with the group's strategic focus on travel retail.

WH Smith has agreed to the sale of its online personalised card business, Funkeypigeon.com. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

“The group is now a pure play global travel retailer, well positioned to capture the substantial global growth opportunities in its key markets and drive enhanced shareholder value.”

WH Smith said the transaction is expected to occur before the end of the year, subject to the receipt of any regulatory approvals.

The company added that the proceeds from the sale would be used to improve its net debt position, which as of 28 February 2025 stood at £454m.

It added in its latest announcement that its group is currnetly trading “in line with market expectations”.

Card Factory said that upon completion of the acquisition, it would be the second largest online card and attached gift retailer in the UK market, adding that the acquisition “accelerates” its existing digital strategy.

Darcy Willson-Rymer, cardfactory chief executive officer, said: “This acquisition marks a significant step forward in cardfactory’s strategy to build a scaled, competitive digital presence in the celebration occasions market.

“It brings a high-quality platform and proven technology, accelerating our ability to compete in the direct-to-recipient card and gifting segment, so supporting our ambition to become the leading omnichannel retailer in our sector.”

The acquisition comes after WH Smith announced earlier this year that it was selling its UK high street business to Hobbycraft owner, Modella Capital.

The firm said at the time that around 480 stores and 5,000 employees would transfer to Modella Capital, with the stores set to rebrand as TG Jones.

The deal is set to mark the end of WH Smith’s high street presence, with the firm instead focussing on its travel locations such as airports and train stations.

WH Smith announced in June that it had completed the sale to Modella, adding that it would now receive gross cash proceeds of £40m, down from the original £52m the company said it expected in March.

A statement from the firm issued last month said: “Following the agreement and announcement of the sale, the future of the High Street business under a change of ownership has led to a more cautious outlook amongst stakeholders.

“This, combined with a period of softer trading, has resulted in a reduction in the ongoing cash flow of the business. Consequently, Modella has recently sought amendments to the construct of the transaction.”