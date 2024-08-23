Here at Silk Family Law, we are already starting to see applications to court where school fees have historically been ordered and the issue of VAT on school fees is being cited as one of the reasons for the variation application.

Private schools charge fees to most of their students with the average across the UK being about £15,000.

There are about 2,500 private schools in the UK, educating about seven per cent of all pupils so this affects a large number of families.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the policy would raise around £1.6bn per year and the UK government says the change will fund 6,500 new teachers in England.

While this may be good news for some, it may leave parents with children at private schools with questions about what that means for them.

It will be particularly challenging in separated families where there is less transparency about finances.

When and how school fees are to be paid are often carefully negotiated as part of a financial agreement and some divorced parents might be forced to renegotiate financial settlements.

If payments for school fees are made under court order, if one party decides they won’t pay, the issue must be resolved by agreement, and evidenced in writing, or both parents might find themselves back in court.

If agreement is not reached the paying party cannot simply stop paying – the order must be varied to avoid enforcement proceedings.

If one parent believes that they can no longer reasonably make payments under a court order for school fees or any other agreed payments, they should apply to the court to vary – or discharge – the order.

This application will necessitate both parties producing financial disclosure and, if the matter does not settle, written statements, to enable the court to assess whether it is appropriate for the original order to stand.

During divorce proceedings, the subject of school fees may become more pertinent as questions arise about the affordability of private school fees.

This will likely increase litigation in private children law proceedings as financial proceedings take centre stage.

Couples may also ask themselves if it is worth incurring the potential costs of trying to renegotiate that aspect of their agreement.

They may be able to agree on a change, but be aware that where finances are carefully balanced this could lead to further unwanted litigation – and cost - for some families.

For those who already have a financial settlement, it is worth getting advice before the new rules come in to assess the family’s finances and to see what options may be open to them.

For those in the middle of negotiations, the VAT may be a potential additional cost that needs to be factored in as part of the ongoing discussions.

In the first instance, all divorced couples need to make sure they are communicating with the school so they know what the increase in fees may be.