What Bazball can teach us about building great teams with a willingness to fail: David Richards

Bazball, if you’ve not come across it, is the brainchild of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. At its heart is a simple but radical idea: take the fear out of failure.

Encourage players to be aggressive, expressive and unafraid of getting it wrong. McCullum and Stokes believed that anxiety was suppressing performance. So they removed the burden.

You are not your mistakes, they told the team. Go and play.

Ben Stokes of England speaks to the team alongside Brendon McCullum, Head Coach of England, during a huddle up ahead of play on day one of the Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Headingley on June 20, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The result has been a transformation. Not just in wins and losses, but in the way England play the game. They chase, rather than defend. They look for opportunity, not permission. They take risks that few other international sides would dare to.

Organisational culture is a tired phrase in business circles. But Bazball shows what it looks like in practice. It shows how performance soars when people are trusted, empowered and allowed to fail without fear.

It is easy to say you want a high-performance culture. It is much harder to build one. The default in most organisations is caution. Control. Top-down direction. Layered approval.

Every risk carries a paper trail. Every decision must be justified in advance. And in the process, innovation dies.

David Richards pictured at the Cutlers Hall, Sheffield. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Steve Jobs said, “It doesn’t make sense to hire smart people and then tell them what to do. We hire smart people so they can tell us what to do.”

That is not just a quote. It is a philosophy. At Apple, it created a culture where talented people felt safe taking initiative, pushing ideas and challenging assumptions. That is what good culture looks like. Not slogans on the wall, but freedom in the work.

Jobs also said, “The culture is your brand.” He was right. The way you treat your people is eventually how they treat your customers. You cannot fake it. If your culture is rigid, your product will be too. If your team is afraid to speak up internally, don’t expect them to be bold externally. Culture leaks.

Years ago, I introduced unlimited paid holiday at one of my companies. People thought I had lost the plot. But the message was clear: I trust you. I trust that you are adults. That you will do the work and take time when you need it. And it worked. What I did not anticipate was the second-order effect.

Managers became much more selective about who they hired. No one wanted to bring in someone who would abuse the freedom. The culture policed itself. High trust created high standards.

Of course, this kind of freedom is not for everyone. Traditionalists scoff at Bazball. They say it is reckless. Unprofessional. They point to the matches England lose and say, “You see? This is what happens when you take risks.”

But they are missing the point. Bazball is not about winning every time. It is about unlocking potential. It is about creating the conditions where greatness is possible, even if it does not happen every day. Because when it does, it changes the game.

The same is true in business. Building a great culture means giving people room to move.

Room to try. Room to fail. Not recklessly. Not without accountability. But with trust, clarity and belief.

If you want a team that plays like champions, start by removing the fear. Hire people you trust. Give them freedom. And then, get out of the way.