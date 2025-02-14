What businesses need to know about changes to Employee Ownership Trust rules: Hayley Blackburn
This is what businesses need to be aware of in relation to these changes.
New control limits Former owners or their connected persons are now restricted from maintaining control of the company via the Employee Ownership Trust after its sale.
This means that after selling their shares to the EOT, former owners cannot retain control by influencing the EOT.
For example, sellers must relinquish their majority voting rights and they are unable to appoint family members who they may be able to influence.
These new control limits aim to ensure that ownership of the business is truly transferred to the employees.
Trustee residency requirement
Trustees of the EOT must be UK residents at the time of disposal.
This requirement ensures that the EOT relief functions as a tax deferral rather than an exemption and mitigates the risk of tax avoidance.
This new requirement aims to prevent non-UK residents from exploiting the system to avoid UK Capital Gains Tax.
Tax treatment on contributions
Contributions to the EOT by the company will be treated as distributions.
However, these contributions remain tax-free if they are used to repay sellers for their shares or to cover acquisition costs, including stamp duty and reasonable interest on deferred consideration.
This provides clarity on how contributions are taxed and ensures they are used for legitimate purposes.
Valuation requirement
Trustees are required to take ‘reasonable steps’ to ensure that the amount paid for the company’s shares does not surpass the market value at the time of sale.
Although detailed guidance on what constitutes reasonable steps has not yet been provided, it is evident that failing to comply with this requirement has serious repercussions.
If trustees are unable to demonstrate that they took reasonable steps, the disposal will not be eligible for Capital Gains Tax relief.
Furthermore, any contributions received by the trustees from the company will be treated as taxable distributions.
Extended disqualifying events period
The period during which the company must satisfy the qualifying conditions for Capital Gains Tax relief has been extended from one tax year to four tax years following the year of disposal.
Consequently, if a disqualifying event occurs within the first four tax years of the Employee Ownership Trust, the Capital Gains Tax relief previously granted to the vendor shareholders will be revoked and will become payable on the gain that was released at the time of disposal.
Hayley Blackburn is a Chartered Legal Executive in the Corporate team at Blacks Solicitors