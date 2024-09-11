What Canada's new tariffs on Chinese-made electric cars means for Elon Musk's Tesla: Mohammed Nihad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Canadian Government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is imposing this tariff as part of its claim that China is not adhering to fair trade practices by heavily subsidising its EV sector, giving its manufacturers an unfair advantage.

This decision will affect not only Chinese-based companies but also foreign manufacturers such as Tesla, which benefits significantly from its operations in Shanghai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

China, one of Canada’s largest trading partners, has expressed concerns over the recent changes, stating that these measures violate World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

Elon Musk (photo: Getty Images)

Trudeau’s government is attempting to strengthen its position in the global EV industry by signing deals with global EV manufacturers, particularly those based in Europe.

Unlike many other regions, Canadian roads have not yet seen a significant influx of Chinese-manufactured electric vehicles, despite efforts by companies like BYD to grow within the market.

The imposition of a 100 per cent tariff is likely to hinder the manufacturer’s ability to gain and maintain market share in Canada.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, Canada’s recent policy shifts toward China extend beyond the EV sector, as Chinese steel and aluminium imports will also face a 25 per cent tariff starting October 15.

Mohammad Nihad

Following a prolonged period of high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis in both the UK and the US, inflation is moving closer to both countries’ targets of 2 per cent, set by the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve respectively.

To combat these issues, both governments raised interest rates to levels not seen in recent years, reaching 5.25 to 5.5 per cent.

With inflation now under control, there is less justification for maintaining such high interest rates in both countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently, market expectations regarding the pace of rate cuts have influenced the two-year value of sterling against the US dollar, as investors anticipate faster rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve compared to the Bank of England.

Sterling was trading at US$1.3246 on August 27, its highest level since March 2022.

The handling of monetary policy by officials in both countries is significantly impacting the sterling-dollar exchange rate.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has stated that further interest rate cuts will not be rushed due to the uncertainty involved in holding inflation to an acceptable level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve has indicated that ‘the time had come’ for interest rate cuts.

Closer to home, the North Yorkshire-based retailer Boyes is expanding its operations in Scarborough by acquiring a 132,163 sq ft building on Thornburgh Road, which will serve as a distribution centre alongside its two other units in the area. The expansion is expected to create new job opportunities once the facility becomes fully operational. Management at Boyes believes that this expansion will enhance the company’s efficiency and scale, ultimately improving the customer experience.

Boyes aims to support growth and activity in Scarborough by providing new jobs and stimulating economic activity in the area.